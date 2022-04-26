Advertisement

Vols add sharp shooter to backcourt

Grad transfer Tyreke Key our Indiana St. signs with Tennessee
UT Basketball signee
UT Basketball signee(Tennessee Athletics)
By Rick Russo
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Graduate transfer guard Tyreke Key, a Tennessee native who played four seasons at Indiana State, has signed an institutional aid agreement with Tennessee and will spend his final season of eligibility with the Vols next season.

On the addition of Key coach Barnes said, “We are all very excited about adding Tyreke to our team. He’s proven himself as a highly effective player in a strong basketball conference. He really fits everything we look for in our program. He’s a great teammate and has an outstanding work ethic that should allow for a smooth transition into what we do every day.”

Key started 97 of his 114 games played with Indiana State between 2017and ‘21. In the four years he was healthy, the 6-3 shooting guard averaged 17 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists and one steal per game while shooting 47.2 percent from the field. Key also shot an impressive 37% from 3-point range during his career as a Sycamore.

Key is from Celina, Tennessee, which is just two hours northwest of Knoxville. In 2017, he led Clay County High School to the TSSAA Class A State title game, averaging almost 43 points, 13 rebounds during Clay County’s three games at the state tourney. He was named Tennessee’s Class A “Mr. Basketball” for that 2016-17 season.

