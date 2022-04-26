Vols receive commitment from top defensive back

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Head coach Josh Heupel has added another impressive player to his 2023 signing class.

Defensive back Sylvester Smith, rated as the #59 player in the nation by Rivals.com, says he wants to be a Vol.

He becomes Tennessee’s fifth defensive commit, joining defensive back Jack Luttrell, defensive lineman Nathan Robinson, linebacker Caleb Herring and lineman Trevor Duncan.

According to our friends at Volquest.com, Smith can play multiple spots in the defensive secondary, but the Vols like his potential at safety and maybe even the STAR position. Sylvester Smith is is the third player at the safety position in this signing class and the eighth prospect out of Alabama.

He chooses Tennessee over Auburn and a host of other SEC schools.

