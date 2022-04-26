Advertisement

Woman escapes after tree falls on Knoxville home

Although the woman escapes, her home sustained significant damage.
By Paige Hill
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Fire Department crews rescued a woman who was trapped after a tree fell on her home Monday morning, according to a post by the department.

At approximately 7:20 a.m., crews responded to a report of a large tree down on a home located on Pinecrest Road. The report also stated that a person was trapped, officials said.

Upon arrival, a KFD spokesperson said the single female occupant was able to escape uninjured. However, the home sustained significant damages.

