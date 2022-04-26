Zoo Knoxville celebrates new chimp’s birth

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Zoo Knoxville employees had a lot to celebrate Friday, including the birth of a new chimpanzee.

Binti, a 37-year-old chimpanzee, gave birth to the new Zoo Knoxville addition, a female. Binti suffered some complications during the birth involving a retained placenta, but, after some medical care, is recovering well, zoo officials said.

“It was mid-day Friday, and she wasn’t showing signs of active labor or pushing,” Great Apes and Mammals Curator Melissa McGee said. “She was just acting a little odd and repositioning herself; she didn’t seem quite comfortable. Then it all happened very quickly from then; Binti popped up and there was a baby.”

Binti delivered the baby in the courtyard area, McGee said. Zoo personnel kept an eye on Binti after the birth, since she did not pass an afterbirth. Vetinary staff acted fast, and while recovering Binti’s child was able to nurse.

Binti’s baby has been cared for 24/7 by keeper staff, McGee said. While Binti recovers, she is still not able to care fully for her child. “The baby is doing fantastic; we are still monitoring Binti’s recovery. She’s doing great,” McGee said.

Staff is planning on slowing introducing mother and child as Binti heals. “The goal is to have them both be healthy together,” McGee said.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.