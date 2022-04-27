16 arrested in ‘Propane Cowboys’ McMinn County drug bust

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sixteen suspects were indicted in a McMinn County drug bust operation called “Operation Cowboys,” according to a report from McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy. Twelve of those suspects are now in custody, Guy said.

The operation took place in McMinn and surrounding counties, stretching as far as North Georgia, the report said. Investigators targeted a “major methamphetamine distribution ring in the region,” Guy said. Throughout the operation, investigators reportedly seized eight kilograms of meth and “various quantities” of cocaine, Xanax, and hydrocodone.

“I want to commend our officers, the DTF agents, and the TBI for the great work that was done to take down this major meth operation down,” said Sheriff Guy. “The Propane Cowboys Case is a victory for the citizens of our county as well as also our region and our state.”

The investigation is ongoing, Guy said. Four suspects remain at large. Over the course of the weekend, investigators made several arrests. Other suspects turned themselves into the McMinn County Jail, according to Guy. The sheriff also said that most of the McMinn County arrests were made in the Athens and Niota areas.

The McMinn County Sheriff’s Office, 10th Judicial Drug Task Force, District Attorney General’s Office, and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation investigated the case. The following suspects were arrested and charged, the report said:

RAYMOND SCOTT KNOX

· One (1) count of Conspiracy to Possess, Manufacture, and/or Sell a Schedule II Drug (Methamphetamine) Over 300 Grams (TCA 39-12-103 and 39-17-434a)

· One (1) count of Possession of a Schedule II Drug (Methamphetamine) 300 Grams or More with Intent to Sell or Deliver (39-17-434a)

· Seven (7) counts of Sale/Delivery/Manufacture or Possess with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Drug (Methamphetamine) (TCA 39-17-434a)

· One (1) count of Conspiracy to Sale/Delivery/Manufacture or Possess with Intent to Distribute a Schedule IV Drug (Alprazolam) (TCA 39-12-103 and 39-17-417E)

· Three (3) counts Manufacture/Deliver/Possess with Intent to Distribute Schedule IV (Alprazolam) Drugs (39-17-417E)

· Three (3) counts Possession of a Firearm with the Intent to Go Armed During the Commission of a Dangerous Felony (TCA 39-17-1324a)

· One (1) count of Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon (TCA 39-17-1307(b)(1)

· One (1) count Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon (TCA 39-17-1307(c)(1)

· One (1) count of Conspiracy to Possess, Manufacture, and/or Sell a Schedule II Drug (Cocaine) (TCA 39-12-103 and 39-17-417C)

· Two (2) counts of Sale/Delivery/Manufacture or Possess with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Drug (Cocaine) .5 Grams or More (TCA 39-17-417C)

· Four (4) counts of Sale/Deliver or Aid-Abet the Sale/Deliver of Drugs Obtained with TennCare (TCA 71-5-2601)

· Two (2) counts of Sale/Delivery/Manufacture or Possess with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Drug (Hydrocodone) (TCA 39-17-417C)

· One (1) count of Conspiracy to Sale/Delivery/Manufacture or Possess with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Drug (Hydrocodone) (TCA 39-12-103 and 39-17-417C

MELISSA SKINNER

· One (1) count of Conspiracy to Possess, Manufacture, and/or Sell a Schedule II Drug (Methamphetamine) Over 300 Grams (TCA 39-12-103 and 39-17-434a)

· One (1) count of Possession of a Schedule II Drug (Methamphetamine) 300 Grams or More with Intent to Sell or Deliver (39-17-434a)

· Seven (7) counts of Sale/Delivery/Manufacture or Possess with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Drug (Methamphetamine) (TCA 39-17-434a)

· One (1) count of Conspiracy to Sale/Delivery/Manufacture or Possess with Intent to Distribute a Schedule IV Drug (Alprazolam) (TCA 39-12-103 and 39-17-417E)

· Three (3) counts Manufacture/Deliver/Possess with Intent to Distribute Schedule IV (Alprazolam) Drugs (39-17-417E)

· One (1) count Possession of a Firearm with the Intent to Go Armed During the Commission of a Dangerous Felony (TCA 39-17-1324a)

· One (1) count of Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon (TCA 39-17-1307(b)(1)

· One (1) count of Conspiracy to Possess, Manufacture, and/or Sell a Schedule II Drug (Cocaine) (TCA 39-12-103 and 39-17-417C)

· Two (2) counts of Sale/Delivery/Manufacture or Possess with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Drug (Cocaine) .5 Grams or More (TCA 39-17-417C)

· Four (4) counts of Sale/Deliver or Aid-Abet the Sale/Deliver of Drugs Obtained with TennCare (TCA 71-5-2601)

· Two (2) counts of Sale/Delivery/Manufacture or Possess with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Drug (Hydrocodone) (TCA 39-17-417C)

· One (1) count of Conspiracy to Sale/Delivery/Manufacture or Possess with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Drug (Hydrocodone) (TCA 39-12-103 and 39-17-417C)

JONATHAN KNOX

· One (1) count of Conspiracy to Possess, Manufacture, and/or Sell a Schedule II Drug (Cocaine) (TCA 39-12-103 and 39-17-417C)

· Two (2) counts of Sale/Delivery/Manufacture or Possess with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Drug (Cocaine) .5 Grams or More (TCA 39-17-417C)

KENNETH HUCKABY (in Federal Custody)

· One (1) count of Conspiracy to Possess, Manufacture, and/or Sell a Schedule II Drug (Methamphetamine) Over 300 Grams (TCA 39-12-103 and 39-17-434a)

· One (1) count of Possession of a Schedule II Drug (Methamphetamine) 300 Grams or More with Intent to Sell or Deliver (39-17-434a)

· Seven (7) counts of Sale/Delivery/Manufacture or Possess with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Drug (Methamphetamine) (TCA 39-17-434a)

DOUGLAS HUTCHISON

· One (1) count of Conspiracy to Possess, Manufacture, and/or Sell a Schedule II Drug (Methamphetamine) Over 300 Grams (TCA 39-12-103 and 39-17-434a)

· One (1) count of Possession of a Schedule II Drug (Methamphetamine) 300 Grams or More with Intent to Sell or Deliver (39-17-434a)

· Seven (7) counts of Sale/Delivery/Manufacture or Possess with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Drug (Methamphetamine) (TCA 39-17-434a)

· One (1) count Possession of a Firearm with the Intent to Go Armed During the Commission of a Dangerous Felony (TCA 39-17-1324a)

· One (1) count of Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon (TCA 39-17-1307(b)(1)

GEORGE BUCHANAN

· One (1) count of Conspiracy to Possess, Manufacture, and/or Sell a Schedule II Drug (Methamphetamine) Over 300 Grams (TCA 39-12-103 and 39-17-434a)

· One (1) count of Possession of a Schedule II Drug (Methamphetamine) 300 Grams or More with Intent to Sell or Deliver (39-17-434a)

· Seven (7) counts of Sale/Delivery/Manufacture or Possess with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Drug (Methamphetamine) (TCA 39-17-434a)

LAWERNCE SCHMIDT

· One (1) count of Conspiracy to Possess, Manufacture, and/or Sell a Schedule II Drug (Methamphetamine) Over 300 Grams (TCA 39-12-103 and 39-17-434a)

· One (1) count of Possession of a Schedule II Drug (Methamphetamine) 300 Grams or More with Intent to Sell or Deliver (39-17-434a)

· Seven (7) counts of Sale/Delivery/Manufacture or Possess with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Drug (Methamphetamine) (TCA 39-17-434a)

RUSSELL ROUSE (in Bradley Co. Jail)

· One (1) count of Conspiracy to Possess, Manufacture, and/or Sell a Schedule II Drug (Methamphetamine) Over 300 Grams (TCA 39-12-103 and 39-17-434a)

· One (1) count of Possession of a Schedule II Drug (Methamphetamine) 300 Grams or More with Intent to Sell or Deliver (39-17-434a)

· Seven (7) counts of Sale/Delivery/Manufacture or Possess with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Drug (Methamphetamine) (TCA 39-17-434a)

ZACHERY LINER

· One (1) count of Conspiracy to Possess, Manufacture, and/or Sell a Schedule II Drug (Methamphetamine) Over 300 Grams (TCA 39-12-103 and 39-17-434a)

· One (1) count of Possession of a Schedule II Drug (Methamphetamine) 300 Grams or More with Intent to Sell or Deliver (39-17-434a)

· Seven (7) counts of Sale/Delivery/Manufacture or Possess with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Drug (Methamphetamine) (TCA 39-17-434a)

· One (1) count of Conspiracy to Sale/Delivery/Manufacture or Possess with Intent to Distribute a Schedule IV Drug (Alprazolam) (TCA 39-12-103 and 39-17-417E)

· Two (2) counts Manufacture/Deliver/Possess with Intent to Distribute Schedule IV (Alprazolam) Drugs (39-17-417E)

· One (1) count of Possession of a Schedule II Drug (Methamphetamine) 300 Grams or More with Intent to Sell or Deliver (39-17-434a)

· Seven (7) counts of Sale/Delivery/Manufacture or Possess with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Drug (Methamphetamine) (TCA 39-17-434a)

FELIX MACUGA III

· Two (2) counts of Sale/Delivery/Manufacture or Possess with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Drug (Hydrocodone) (TCA 39-17-417C)

· One (1) count of Conspiracy to Sale/Delivery/Manufacture or Possess with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Drug (Hydrocodone) (TCA 39-12-103 and 39-17-417C)

STACY DEWAYNE MOSES

· Four (4) counts of Sale/Deliver or Aid-Abet the Sale/Deliver of Drugs Obtained with TennCare (TCA 71-5-2601)

· Two (2) counts of Sale/Delivery/Manufacture or Possess with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Drug (Hydrocodone) (TCA 39-17-417C)

· One (1) count of Conspiracy to Sale/Delivery/Manufacture or Possess with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Drug (Hydrocodone) (TCA 39-12-103 and 39-17-417C)

· One (1) count of Conspiracy to Sale/Delivery/Manufacture or Possess with Intent to Distribute a Schedule IV Drug (Alprazolam) (TCA 39-12-103 and 39-17-417E)

· Two (2) counts Manufacture/Deliver/Possess with Intent to Distribute Schedule IV (Alprazolam) Drugs (39-17-417E)

WANDA SIMPSON

· Four (4) counts of Sale/Deliver or Aid-Abet the Sale/Deliver of Drugs Obtained with TennCare (TCA 71-5-2601)

· Two (2) counts of Sale/Delivery/Manufacture or Possess with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Drug (Hydrocodone) (TCA 39-17-417C)

· One (1) count of Conspiracy to Sale/Delivery/Manufacture or Possess with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Drug (Hydrocodone) (TCA 39-12-103 and 39-17-417C)

· One (1) count of Conspiracy to Sale/Delivery/Manufacture or Possess with Intent to Distribute a Schedule IV Drug (Alprazolam) (TCA 39-12-103 and 39-17-417E)

· Two (2) counts Manufacture/Deliver/Possess with Intent to Distribute Schedule IV (Alprazolam) Drugs (39-17-417E)

