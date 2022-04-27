Advertisement

16-year-old girl arrested, charged with attempted murder after high school student stabbed

The Montgomery Police Department has made an arrest in a Tuesday morning stabbing at Lee High School.
By WSFA 12 News Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) - Police have arrested a teenager and charged her with attempted murder following a stabbing Tuesday at an Alabama high school.

The 16-year-old suspect was found at the scene at Robert E. Lee High School in Montgomery, taken into custody and charged with attempted murder, Montgomery Police Department Capt. Saba Coleman said.

Police said officers were called to the location around 9:30 a.m. after a report that someone had been cut, WSFA reported. At the scene, medics and officers treated a female student, who had non-life-threatening injuries.

A spokesperson for Montgomery Public Schools confirmed the victim was a student at Lee High.

The school was placed on a soft lockdown following the incident, but it was later lifted.

It’s unclear what prompted the stabbing.

Copyright 2022 WSFA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Could’ve killed someone’ | Elevator falls 11 floors in Knoxville apartment building
One elevator reopens after other plummets 11 floors
Ocoee Whitewater Center complete loss following fire
Ocoee Whitewater Center complete loss following fire
Rebecca Paul, the president of the Tennessee Lottery, said the person may not even know they’re...
The president of the Tennessee Lottery shares why $150,000 winner may not know
Rod of Iron Ministries builds retreat on 225 acres of land in Grainger County.
Behind the scenes look at gun-toting church’s Grainger County property
Michael Harris
Knoxville officer ‘seriously injured’ after suspect flees police, crashes with officer in car

Latest News

President Joe Biden looks to media as he and and first lady Jill Biden walk across the South...
LIVE: Biden, first lady host teachers of the year
FILE - House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters at the Capitol in...
McCarthy defends 1/6 audio, House GOP backs ‘next speaker’
DA: Knoxville gang member convicted in drug trafficking, shooting charges
Sunshine continues Thursday
Getting warmer Thursday with more rain and storms by the weekend
FILE - Minneapolis police stand outside the department's 3rd Precinct on May 27, 2020, in...
Post-Floyd probe finds discrimination by Minneapolis police