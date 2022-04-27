Advertisement

Anheuser-Busch to brew a Ukrainian beer in the US

Starting in May, Chernigivske, pronounced churnee-iskay, will be brewed in New Jersey. The beer...
Starting in May, Chernigivske, pronounced churnee-iskay, will be brewed in New Jersey. The beer will be sold on draft in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Houston and Phoenix.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Anheuser-Busch is bringing Ukraine’s most popular beer to the United States.

Starting in May, Chernigivske, pronounced churnee-iskay, will be brewed in New Jersey. The beer will be sold on draft in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Houston and Phoenix.

The beer sales will go to Ukrainian relief efforts, and the company will also donate at least $5 million to humanitarian aid and organizations.

The pale golden lager is named after the hard hit Ukrainian city of Chernihiv and has been brewed there since 1988.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Could’ve killed someone’ | Elevator falls 11 floors in Knoxville apartment building
‘Could’ve killed someone’ | Elevator falls 11 floors in Knoxville apartment building
Ocoee Whitewater Center complete loss following fire
Ocoee Whitewater Center complete loss following fire
Rebecca Paul, the president of the Tennessee Lottery, said the person may not even know they’re...
The president of the Tennessee Lottery shares why $150,000 winner may not know
Rod of Iron Ministries builds retreat on 225 acres of land in Grainger County.
Behind the scenes look at gun-toting church’s Grainger County property
Michael Harris
Knoxville officer ‘seriously injured’ after suspect flees police, crashes with officer in car

Latest News

SIMILAC LAWSUIT
‘It was scary’ | Knoxville grandmother files $75k lawsuit against Similac producers
Tetyana Boikiv, 52, center, walks with family members and neighbours during a funeral service...
Russia cuts natural gas to 2 NATO nations in escalation
FILE - Joey and Paula Reed pose for a photo with a portrait of their son Marine veteran and...
Russia releases US Marine vet as part of prisoner exchange
Murder trial for Sunliner Diner stabbing to begin
Murder trial for Sunliner Diner stabbing to begin