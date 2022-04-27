Advertisement

Bowling for a cause | Tennessee athletes to bowl with fans, raise money for charity

The athletes in attendance are part of Spyre Sports Group’s “NIL Event Series.”
Bowl with your favorite athletes in Knoxville and support Make-A-Wish of East Tennessee!
By Paige Hill
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Do you want to hang out with your favorite Tennessee athletes? Now is your chance!

Spyre Sports Group and Make-A-Wish are hosting an event that will give fans a chance to hang out, get pictures and bowl with Vol athletes, all while making a difference by donating 100% of the proceeds to the Make-A-Wish Foundation of East Tennessee.

According to a release, the athletes attending the charity event will include Zakai Zeigler, Uros Plavsic, Justin Williams, Jabari Small, Jorel Ortega, and Trey Lipscomb. Those in attendance are part of Spyre Sports Group’s “NIL Event Series,” which provides exclusive opportunities for Vol fans to meet athletes in unique settings, according to a spokesperson.

The event will be held on Thursday, April 18, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Maple Hall, located at 414 South Gay Street.

Fans interested can purchase tickets for $50 online or at the door, which will give each the opportunity to bowl for two hours, take a picture with each student-athlete and enjoy complimentary food and beverages.

