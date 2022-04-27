Cooler, but at least it’s sunny for now

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re feeling the last cold front, but at least it’s all clear and dry for now. Clouds increase Friday, with rain and storms developing at times starting the weekend and lasting into next week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Frost Advisory (WVLT)

This morning is all clear, and with temperatures dipping to the mid 30s outlining the Valley, patchy frost is possible in this Frost Advisory. Now, a stray patch of frost is possible in sheltered spots in the Valley, otherwise it’s a chilly morning around 39 degrees for the low.

Wednesday is beautiful and sunny, but the high is only around 68 degrees. Stick to the sunshine and it feels better, because the breeze out of the northeast is chilly. Tree pollen is back up today and mold counts are gradually decreasing.

Tonight is chilly, but not as cold, with a mostly clear sky and a low around 43 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Thursday is a little warmer, as a top out around 73 degrees. It’s another beautiful day, with a few clouds at times, a light, chilly breeze out of the northeast.

Clouds increase Friday, with spotty rain chances. The high will be around 72 degrees, ahead of scattered rain and storms in the evening through Saturday morning.

Saturday’s breeze out of the southwest is part of warmer, more humid air, flowing our way, helping us rise to around 78 degrees on Saturday.

Scattered rain and storms move in again Sunday, and look to pulse up at times on into next week. Highs remain mild though with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. We’re monitoring the timing of the next cold front just beyond your First Alert 8-Day Planner.

First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

