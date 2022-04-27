‘Crime spree’ | Officers recover $100K stolen property, arrest 3 in Roane County

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Three people have been arrested, and over $100,000 of stolen property has been recovered in Roane County following an investigation, according to a social media post.

After a month-long multi-jurisdictional crime spree, officers brought it to an end on April 21, the Roane County Sheriff’s Office announced. Two deputies responded to 1618 Old Oak Road and arrested Justin Brafford, Matthew Hamby, and Thomas Wicks on outstanding warrants last Thursday.

An RCSO spokesperson said Brafford and Wicks, both suspects in stolen vehicle and burglary reports, were both in possession of stolen vehicles at the time of the arrest. Officials noted that Brafford was also armed with a stolen handgun prior to the arrest.

After the arrests, the deputies’ investigation unveiled stolen property that included “several vehicles, tools, lawn equipment, personal property, electronics, suspected narcotics, and prohibited weapons.” Officials said the property had been recovered from six different jurisdictions and totaled over $100,000.

All three suspects were charged with multiple counts of felony theft, burglaries, and more charges are reportedly pending.

The sheriff’s office posted on social media to celebrate the deputies and their efforts to end the crime spree.

Please join us in commending Deputies Phillips and Hammonds, although outnumbered, used quick thinking and an outstanding tactical approach to safely and professionally take these individuals into custody, and were instrumental in the recovery of over $100,000.00 of stolen property!

