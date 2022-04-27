Advertisement

‘Crime spree’ | Officers recover $100K stolen property, arrest 3 in Roane County

After a month-long multi-jurisdictional crime spree, officers brought it to an end on April 21.
Justin Brafford and Thomas Wicks. Matthew Hamby is unpictured.
Justin Brafford and Thomas Wicks. Matthew Hamby is unpictured.(Roane County Sheriff's Office)
By Paige Hill
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Three people have been arrested, and over $100,000 of stolen property has been recovered in Roane County following an investigation, according to a social media post.

After a month-long multi-jurisdictional crime spree, officers brought it to an end on April 21, the Roane County Sheriff’s Office announced. Two deputies responded to 1618 Old Oak Road and arrested Justin Brafford, Matthew Hamby, and Thomas Wicks on outstanding warrants last Thursday.

An RCSO spokesperson said Brafford and Wicks, both suspects in stolen vehicle and burglary reports, were both in possession of stolen vehicles at the time of the arrest. Officials noted that Brafford was also armed with a stolen handgun prior to the arrest.

After the arrests, the deputies’ investigation unveiled stolen property that included “several vehicles, tools, lawn equipment, personal property, electronics, suspected narcotics, and prohibited weapons.” Officials said the property had been recovered from six different jurisdictions and totaled over $100,000.

All three suspects were charged with multiple counts of felony theft, burglaries, and more charges are reportedly pending.

The sheriff’s office posted on social media to celebrate the deputies and their efforts to end the crime spree.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Could’ve killed someone’ | Elevator falls 11 floors in Knoxville apartment building
One elevator reopens after other plummets 11 floors
Ocoee Whitewater Center complete loss following fire
Ocoee Whitewater Center complete loss following fire
Rebecca Paul, the president of the Tennessee Lottery, said the person may not even know they’re...
The president of the Tennessee Lottery shares why $150,000 winner may not know
Rod of Iron Ministries builds retreat on 225 acres of land in Grainger County.
Behind the scenes look at gun-toting church’s Grainger County property
Michael Harris
Knoxville officer ‘seriously injured’ after suspect flees police, crashes with officer in car

Latest News

Bowl with your favorite athletes in Knoxville and support Make-A-Wish of East Tennessee!
Bowling for a cause | Tennessee athletes to bowl with fans, raise money for charity
Two charged after officers locate incapacitated woman, intoxicated man in truck with juvenile
Two charged after officers locate incapacitated woman, intoxicated man in truck with juvenile
Man arrested after attempted robbery at North Knoxville business
Man arrested after attempted robbery at North Knoxville business
Murder trial for Sunliner Diner stabbing begins
Murder trial for Sunliner Diner stabbing begins
Driver hits mother, 4 kids in North Knoxville crash
Driver hits mother, 4 kids in North Knoxville crash