DA: Knoxville gang member convicted in drug trafficking, shooting charges

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man has been convicted on multiple charges following a six-day trial, according to a release from the United States Department of Justice.

Bryan Cornelius, 31, was convicted for charges involving the distribution of methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl. Cornelius was also convicted of money laundering and firearms charges. He was reportedly one of 23 people indicted in the investigation, but the rest pled guilty. During the trial, prosecutors allegedly presented wiretaps and search warrants as evidence.

The evidence alleged that Cornelius, a member of the Gangster Disciples gang, was ordering drugs from sources in California through the mail. Prosecutors also said that Cornelius had several Knoxville addresses that he used to store guns, money, and the drugs before the sale. Cornelius also allegedly participated in a Nov. 21 drive-by shooting at the Brooks Avenue Stop-n-Go, firing 15 rounds and injuring one person.

“This prosecution is part of the Department of Justice’s comprehensive strategy to reduce violence and increase safety in the community by prosecuting violent criminals who use firearms in furtherance of their distribution of highly addictive and dangerous drugs, such as fentanyl and methamphetamine,” United States Attorney Francis M. Hamilton III said.

Cornelius was convicted of conspiracy to distribute over 50 grams of meth, conspiracy to distribute over one kilogram of heroin and over 40 grams of fentanyl, conspiracy to distribute over 100 kilograms of marijuana, conspiracy to commit money laundering, distributing over 50 grams of meth and possession and discharge of a firearm in furtherance of his drug trafficking crimes.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.