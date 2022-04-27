Driver hits mother, 4 kids in North Knoxville crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A driver was cited after reportedly hitting a mother and her four children in the roundabout in Victor Ashe Park, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

Officers responded to a crash on Bradshaw Road at around 4:40 p.m. Monday.

The driver was reportedly learning how to drive, and due to inexperience, she lost control of the car and struck four children and their mother, officials said. All children sustained minor injuries, and the mother suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. Two of the children and the mother were transported to the hospital.

The 33-year-old driver was cited for driving without a license and reckless driving.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.