Getting warmer Thursday with more rain and storms by the weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The sunny skies continue Thursday with some warmer temperatures! Enjoy it before we add in some clouds Friday and rain chances later Friday through the weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The mostly clear skies continue tonight with temperatures still pretty chilly. We’ll start out near 43 degrees by Thursday morning.

Thursday is a little warmer, as a top out around 73 degrees. It’s another beautiful day with a light chilly breeze out of the northeast.

LOOKING AHEAD

Clouds increase Friday, with spotty rain chances. The high will be around 72 degrees, ahead of scattered rain and storms in the evening through Saturday morning.

Saturday’s breeze out of the southwest is part of warmer, more humid air, flowing our way, helping us rise to around 78 degrees on Saturday. Those scattered showers and storms early Saturday turn spotty by the afternoon. You should have some time to get out and enjoy those warmer temperatures.

Scattered rain and storms move in again Sunday, and look to pulse up at times into next week. Highs remain mild though with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. We’re monitoring the timing of the next cold front just beyond your First Alert 8-Day Planner.

