Governor Lee signs Dallas’ Law


Dallas Barrett died after he was held down by security guards inside Dierks Bentley's Whiskey...
Dallas Barrett died after he was held down by security guards inside Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row on Aug. 16, 2021.(Photo submitted)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 4:35 PM EDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Governor Bill Lee signed a law Wednesday that will enhance the qualifications needed for some private security guards in Tennessee.

Known as Dallas’s Law, the House approved the bill, with 74 for, nine against, and 9 abstained in the House of Representatives vote.

The bill is named after 22-year-old Dallas Barrett, who died after an altercation with several security guards at a bar in downtown Nashville. The video showed the security guards holding Barrett down and restraining him until he died of suffocation.

Since Barrett’s death, six bar employees and another man were later indicted and charged with reckless homicide and aggravated assault.

“I am so proud to be a part of passing the bill to make “Dallas’ Law” the law in our State. This bill will make sure security guards and bouncers in establishments that serve liquor have the proper training in CPR and other de-escalation techniques. I firmly believe that this will protect people who are out in our bars and restaurants,” said Representative Bill Beck.

