Governor Lee signs Dallas’ Law

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Governor Bill Lee signed a law Wednesday that will enhance the qualifications needed for some private security guards in Tennessee.

Known as Dallas’s Law, the House approved the bill, with 74 for, nine against, and 9 abstained in the House of Representatives vote.

The bill is named after 22-year-old Dallas Barrett, who died after an altercation with several security guards at a bar in downtown Nashville. The video showed the security guards holding Barrett down and restraining him until he died of suffocation.

Today, my dream of making the establishments on Lower Broadway safer for ALL PATRONS has been fully realized! On June 1, 2022, Governor Bill Lee signed the bill entitled, ‘Dallas’s Law,” thereby enacting into law much-needed legislation respecting the licensing and training of unarmed security guards working in establishments that serve alcoholic beverages! My words are insufficient to express my heartfelt gratitude to Representative William Beck for his fortitude and tireless efforts in sponsoring this bill and shepherding its passage through the Tennessee House of Representatives. moreover, I wish to express my appreciation to Senator Jeff Yarbro for serving as the Senate sponsor of this bill. Now, because of the courage of Governor Lee, all unarmed security guards working in establishments that serve alcoholic beverages will be required to be certified in cardiopulmonary resuscitation and required to be trained in de-escalation techniques, emergency procedures, general duties, and the limits of their power and authority. I cannot conceive of a more fitting manner in which to honor the memory of my son, Dallas Jordan Barrett, than the passage of Dallas’s Law today.

Since Barrett’s death, six bar employees and another man were later indicted and charged with reckless homicide and aggravated assault.

“I am so proud to be a part of passing the bill to make “Dallas’ Law” the law in our State. This bill will make sure security guards and bouncers in establishments that serve liquor have the proper training in CPR and other de-escalation techniques. I firmly believe that this will protect people who are out in our bars and restaurants,” said Representative Bill Beck.

