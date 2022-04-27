Advertisement

‘It was scary’ | Knoxville grandmother files $75k lawsuit against Similac producers

After the Humphreys’ story aired on WVLT News, Abbott responded to the lawsuit.
By Gwendolyn Ducre
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 10:01 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - More claims around Similac baby formula have come forward after the Food and Drug Administration reported an infant died from Salmonella and recalled some Similac products in February. After an investigation, the company reported none of its products tested positive for Salmonella.

Knoxville grandmother Christina Humphreys and her attorney filed a lawsuit against Similac producers, Abbott Laboratories, on Monday. She claimed back in 2012, her grandson’s stomach blew up like a balloon after they switched his food to Similac baby formula.

They rushed him to the hospital, where he had to have emergency surgery. The lawsuit alleged the premature baby developed Necrotizing enterocolitis or NEC. In other words, parts of his digestive system were not fully developed, and the baby formula caused medical issues. Doctors said premature babies are more likely to develop NEC.

“It was a life or death situation,” said Humphreys. “It was scary because we didn’t know what to do.”

In the lawsuit, officially filed by Collins Shipley, PLLC, lawyer Corey B. Shipley argues Abbott doesn’t warn parents of potential risks for premature babies consuming their product. Humphreys told WVLT News her lawsuit is a warning of her own.

“Seeing a child got through that, and they can’t talk is hard for any parent,” said Humphreys. “I understand how new mothers don’t know what to do but just reach out. Any doctor can tell you something.”

After the Humphreys’ story aired on WVLT News, Abbott responded to a request for comment, saying, “Abbott has spent decades researching, developing, testing and producing formulas for premature infants, and countless infants have benefitted tremendously from these formulas. These allegations are without merit.”

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

