Kindergartens at Green Magnet STEAM Academy visits WVLT

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley showed the kids how a newscast is put together.
Green Magnet STEAM Academy
Green Magnet STEAM Academy
By Paige Noël
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Kindergartens from Green Magnet STEAM Academy stopped by WVLT and got a behind-the-scenes tour.

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley showed the kids how a newscast is put together and how the WVLT Weather Team forecasts the weather.

It is safe to say the green screen was their favorite part!

Green Magnet STEAM Academy
Green Magnet STEAM Academy

