Knox County Schools propose early release days for students

The Knox County Board of Education will propose six early release days for students on the 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 school year.
Knox County Schools
Knox County Schools(WVLT)
By Savannah Smith
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Board of Education will propose six early release days for students on the 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 school year.

If approved, teachers would work a normal schedule on those days. Pre-K students would be dismissed at 11:15 a.m., K-5 students would be dismissed at 12:30 p.m. and students in grades 6-12 would be dismissed at 1:30 p.m.

“Like any professional, teachers need time to prepare, share ideas and work collaboratively to support students,” said Assistant Superintendent Jon Rysewyk, who will be installed as the district’s next superintendent on June 4. “As we continue addressing academic challenges in the wake of the pandemic, I believe this initiative will ensure that our outstanding educators are equipped to meet the needs of students. I look forward to presenting this idea to the Board and hearing their feedback.”

School Board members believe the schedule shift would provide an array of improvements for student learning including:

  • Giving teachers regular, designated times to prepare lessons and evaluate student progress;
  • Allowing educators from different subject areas to collaboratively discuss the well-being and academic performance of individual students;
  • Allowing educators from common subject areas (i.e., math teachers, ELA teachers, etc.) to share insights about curriculum, teaching methods and assessment practices; and
  • Helping principals provide professional development to their staff.

If approved, the selected early release days would be Aug. 17, Sept. 21, Nov. 16, Jan. 25, Feb. 15 and March 22.

The board will meet to propose the days on May 2.

