Knoxville Symphony Orchestra announces community concerts

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Symphony Orchestra is set to hold a series of community concerts next month. The concerts will include a 40th anniversary World’s Fair special.

Most shows will be free, with the exception of Loudon’s show at the Tennessee National Amphitheater.

“The Knoxville Symphony Orchestra’s mission is to reach East Tennessee audiences of all ages by providing excellence in musical performance,” Mario Lopez, KSO Director of Education and Community Partnerships said. “We hope that you can join us at one of our four outdoor performances this May!”

The shows will go on even in light rain, but cold weather or thunderstorms will mean postponing shows. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets to the shows.

The shows include:

Loudon, Tennessee

Saturday, May 7, 7:30 p.m.

Tennessee National Amphitheater

Tickets: $25, ages 13 and older; free, children 12 and under

Morristown, Tennessee

Sunday, May 8, 7:30 p.m.

Citizen Tribune/Jefferson Federal Amphitheatre at Cherokee Park

Free and open to the public

Maryville, Tennessee

Wednesday, May 11, 7:30 p.m.

Theatre in the Park on the Maryville Greenbelt

Free and open to the public

Knoxville, Tennessee

Sunday, May 22, 7 p.m.

World’s Fair Park Tennessee Amphitheater

Free and open to the public

