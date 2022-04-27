Advertisement

Knoxville Symphony Orchestra announces community concerts

The Knoxville Symphony Orchestra is set to hold a series of community concerts next month.
Knoxville Symphony Orchestra announces community concerts
Knoxville Symphony Orchestra announces community concerts(KSO)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Symphony Orchestra is set to hold a series of community concerts next month. The concerts will include a 40th anniversary World’s Fair special.

Most shows will be free, with the exception of Loudon’s show at the Tennessee National Amphitheater.

“The Knoxville Symphony Orchestra’s mission is to reach East Tennessee audiences of all ages by providing excellence in musical performance,” Mario Lopez, KSO Director of Education and Community Partnerships said. “We hope that you can join us at one of our four outdoor performances this May!”

The shows will go on even in light rain, but cold weather or thunderstorms will mean postponing shows. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets to the shows.

The shows include:

Loudon, Tennessee

Saturday, May 7, 7:30 p.m.

Tennessee National Amphitheater

Tickets: $25, ages 13 and older; free, children 12 and under

Morristown, Tennessee

Sunday, May 8, 7:30 p.m.

Citizen Tribune/Jefferson Federal Amphitheatre at Cherokee Park

Free and open to the public

Maryville, Tennessee

Wednesday, May 11, 7:30 p.m.

Theatre in the Park on the Maryville Greenbelt

Free and open to the public

Knoxville, Tennessee

Sunday, May 22, 7 p.m.

World’s Fair Park Tennessee Amphitheater

Free and open to the public

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Could’ve killed someone’ | Elevator falls 11 floors in Knoxville apartment building
One elevator reopens after other plummets 11 floors
Lakeshore Park
Driver hits mother, 4 kids in North Knoxville crash
Rebecca Paul, the president of the Tennessee Lottery, said the person may not even know they’re...
The president of the Tennessee Lottery shares why $150,000 winner may not know
Ocoee Whitewater Center complete loss following fire
Ocoee Whitewater Center complete loss following fire
Michael Harris
Knoxville officer ‘seriously injured’ after suspect flees police, crashes with officer in car

Latest News

Several makers are creating the perfect gifts for mothers, pet parents, aunts, uncles and...
Where to shop local for Mother’s Day
Cody Christian, 30.
TBI issues Most Wanted Alert for man wanted by FBI
Sunshine continues Thursday
Getting warmer Thursday with more rain and storms by the weekend
Garage fire
Seymour Volunteer Fire on scene of ‘large garage fire’