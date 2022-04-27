Lots of events going on to Find Your Fun this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Trying to Find Your Fun? There are some exciting events happening this weekend!

Have you checked out Baxter Gardens yet? You only have a few more days to do so. Baxter Gardens is a private residence that opens its gardens to the public only during the month of April. Go check it out from 9 a.m. to dusk.

Thursday, April 28th:

Walker Hayes is bringing The Fancy Like Tour to Knoxville on Thursday.

He’ll be performing at the Tennessee Theatre at 8 p.m. with special guest Mackenzie Porter. You can still find tickets on some second-hand ticket sites.

Friday, April 29th:

The Museum of Appalachia invites families and students to Sheep Shearing Days. It’s a pioneer tradition where those with the museum will be trimming the heavy winter coats from their flock of sheep. It takes place this Friday the 29th and next Friday, May 6th from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Activities include sheep shearing, sheep herding, animal meet and greet and more!

Saturday, April 30th:

Knoxville Opera’s Rossini Festival is back after a two-year hiatus this Saturday! The festival is free and features 11 hours of non-stop entertainment with five outdoor stages. Go check out the YMCA Funzone in Market Square and more than 100 vendors spread out across downtown Knoxville.

The 16th annual Breakthrough Run/Walk for Autism is Saturday. The race starts at 8:30 a.m. at the movie theatre in Turkey Creek. The run supports Autism Breakthrough of Knoxville which isa local non-profit organization that provides services that helps adults with autism to lead purposeful lives. There is a 5K or one-mile fun walk you can register for. It’s $25 for adults and $15 for students if you sign up on Friday.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.