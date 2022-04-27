Active search after speeding car barrels down I-40, hits cars

PAW PAW PLAINS, Tenn. (WVLT) - An active search was underway in a wooded area of Paw Paw Plains along the Roane-Loudon County line Tuesday night. Authorities were searching for five people who were inside a car that crashed after speeding away from Knox County.

According to LCSO Sergeant Matt Fagiana, the group tried to get onto a firing range on Lovell Road but was denied access because workers suspected members of the group were under the influence.

A Knox County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the disturbance but the group’s car took off and refused to stop for a traffic violation.

Sgt. Fagiana said the KCSO deputy did not pursue the car and that it continued speeding down I-40 towards Loudon County hitting several cars along the way before crashing at the intersection of Paw Paw Plains and 321. Everyone inside the car ran off, sparking a search by Roane County and Loudon County deputies and K9 teams, according to Sgt. Fagiana.

Officials asked residents to be aware of heavy law enforcement in the area.

Those with information are asked to call 911.

