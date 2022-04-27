Man arrested after attempted robbery at North Knoxville business

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man has been arrested after attempting to rob a woman at gunpoint at a North Knoxville business, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

Officers responded to the Sun Tan City on Clinton Highway at around 5:50 p.m. Tuesday. A woman reportedly told officers that a man pulled a gun on her and attempted to rob her in the parking lot. The suspect left the scene before officers arrived but was found in the Walmart parking lot shortly after.

The victim was able to identify the suspect, 43-year-old Mario Vasquez, to officers and was taken into custody.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.