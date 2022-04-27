Advertisement

Mother of four speaks about the moment she was struck by a car

“I was more shocked than anything, just making sure my kids were okay was the only thing in my head,” shared April Mach.
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - According to a police report from the Knoxville Police Department, an East Tennessee woman and her four children were hit by an unlicensed driver at Victor Ashe Park on Monday.

The mother of four, April Mach, spoke about what happened, stating that things could’ve ended much differently.

“I was more shocked than anything, like just making sure my kids were okay was the only thing in my head,” shared Mach.

Mach said she and her four children (between the ages of two and seven) were at her daughter’s soccer practice waiting for team pictures to be taken when she heard something that made her look up.

“We were up top filling out paperwork for pictures to get the soccer pictures done. I filled out all of the paperwork and then I sat down on the curb to find my card to pay for it, and then I just heard the lady who helps with the pictures yell something. I looked up and saw a car coming, so I moved my son out of the way, and the car just ran over my foot,” said Mach.

According to a report from the Knoxville Police Department a 33-year-old woman who was learning how to drive lost control of the car and struck Mach and her four children in a roundabout at the park.

Mach and two of her children had to go to the hospital. Mach said thankfully none of her children were seriously injured.

Mach said she was able to walk away from the incident with a bad foot sprain.

As for the 33-year-old driver of the car that struck Mach and her kids, she was cited for driving without a license and reckless driving.

The police report said the driver did not appear to be under the influence of any drugs or alcohol.

