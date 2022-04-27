Advertisement

Murder trial for Sunliner Diner stabbing to begin

By Paige Hill
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 9:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man charged with the stabbing death of a coworker will arrive in court Wednesday morning.

Gabriel Turcious, 20, who was 18 at the time of the stabbing, was indicted on first-degree murder in a fatal stabbing of his coworker, 19-year-old Savannah Burford, when she was leaving a Pigeon Forge diner in 2020.

According to Pigeon Forge Chief of Police Richard Catlett, Burford was leaving the Sunliner Diner around 8:40 p.m. on January 8, 2020, when a male co-worker approached her, later identified as Turcious. Police said Turcious stabbed Burford more than 20 times as she waited for her mother to pick her up.

Shortly after, Turcious was found a few blocks from the scene of the attack and taken into custody. According to police warrants, Turcious told police he had been contemplating the killing for days.

Family members previously told WVLT News that Burford was being stalked by Turcious and said the restaurant where they worked allegedly did not take enough action to keep him separated from her.

Jared Burford, Savannah’s brother, told WVLT News, “She didn’t deserve this. She was 19 years old, and she was brutally murdered.”

He said his sister was a gifted young woman with so much to offer the world, “She was a beautiful singer; nobody could sing like her. She had one of those voices if you heard, that’s the one you want to listen to.”

Savannah Burford working at the Sunliner Diner in Pigeon Forge / Source: Savannah's Family
Savannah Burford working at the Sunliner Diner in Pigeon Forge / Source: Savannah's Family(WVLT)

