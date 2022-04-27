Advertisement

RaDonda Vaught back in court today


RaDonda Vaught, a former Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse charged with the death of a...
RaDonda Vaught, a former Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse charged with the death of a patient, listens to the opening statements during her trial.(Stephanie Amador/The Tennessean via AP, Pool)
By Joe Wenzel
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A former Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse, guilty of giving a deadly dose of the wrong medication to a patient, was back in court on Wednesday morning.

A jury found RaDonda Vaught guilty of criminally negligent homicide after giving a 74-year-old patient a fatal dose of the wrong medication in 2017.

On Wednesday, Vaught appeared in Sumner County court facing a perjury charge for accusations of lying on an application for a gun. When applying for the weapon, she was asked about having any indictments or information in any court for a felony. She said she did not. However, she had been convicted in a court of gross neglect of an impaired adult and negligent homicide.

