Seymour Volunteer Fire on scene of ‘large garage fire’

Crews with the Seymour Volunteer Fire Department responded to a “large garage fire” Wednesday afternoon.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SEYMOUR, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews with the Seymour Volunteer Fire Department responded to a “large garage fire” Wednesday afternoon.

According to posts from the department, crews had to close Boyd’s Creek Highway from Indian Warpath Road to Winding Drive while they fought the fire.

WVLT News has reached out to the SVFD Public Information Officer, but he was unable to provide more information.

