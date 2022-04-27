Sources: New Orleans officer to be new Knoxville police chief

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An officer with the New Orleans Police Department is expected to be unveiled as the Knoxville Police Department’s next police chief, according to sources from WVLT’s New Orleans station, WVUE.

Deputy Superintendent Paul Noel, a 25-year veteran of NOPD, was expected to be announced as Knoxville’s new police chief on Thursday, April 28, according to sources. WVLT sister station WVUE reported in January that Noel was a finalist for the job of police chief in Chattanooga.

WVLT News reached out to Kristin Farley, the City of Knoxville’s Director of Communications, who said, “We do not have any comment at this time, except to say that Mayor Kincannon hopes to announce her pick before May 1st.”

Current Chief Eve Thomas will retire on May 1 after nearly 30 years of service. She first joined the Knoxville Police Department, working through many positions until she was named top cop in 2018.

Noel joined the NOPD in 1997 and rose from the rank of patrol officer to the No. 2 man in the department, serving in various patrol and investigative assignments, including command of the Special Victims Section, the Criminal Investigation Division, the Second District, and Chief of Field Operations, WVUE reported.

The veteran officer’s master’s and bachelor’s degrees were in criminal justice from Loyola University. In addition, he graduated from the FBI National Academy, MCCA’s Police Executive Leadership Institute and PERF’s Senior Management Institute for Police.

Noel has been a nationally recognized advocate for police reform through his work with the Ethical Policing is Courageous Program. He is also a member of the Board of Advisors for Georgetown University’s Active Bystandership for Law Enforcement Project.

NOPD did not respond to a request for comment on Noel’s departure. The city of Knoxville’s website said there were 39 applicants from 23 different states for the position.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.