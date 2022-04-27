Advertisement

Study: Millennials are ahead of their parents in retirement savings

A new study from an investment firm shows the younger generation is putting more cash away in...
A new study from an investment firm shows the younger generation is putting more cash away in their mid-20s.(girubalani garnarajan via canva)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new study from investment firm Charles Schwab shows the younger generation is already stashing cash away in their mid-20s.

The younger generation also has higher balances in their 401(k)s than Gen Xers did at the same age.

The study says younger people are saving more because they don’t expect to get pension plans.

In 1981, 84% of full-time workers at large companies had pensions; by 2020, that number dropped to 28%.

Researchers found that millennials are worse off in nearly all aspects of their financial well-being.

They graduated into the great recession, dealt with the COVID and a second recession. They’re also gearing up for what financial analysts predict will be another recession paired with high inflation levels.

But there is one thing millennials are focused on and that is cryptocurrency.

The study found that 25% of millennials plan to invest in digital currencies, compared with about 5% of baby boomers.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Could’ve killed someone’ | Elevator falls 11 floors in Knoxville apartment building
One elevator reopens after other plummets 11 floors
Lakeshore Park
Driver hits mother, 4 kids in North Knoxville crash
Rebecca Paul, the president of the Tennessee Lottery, said the person may not even know they’re...
The president of the Tennessee Lottery shares why $150,000 winner may not know
Ocoee Whitewater Center complete loss following fire
Ocoee Whitewater Center complete loss following fire
Michael Harris
Knoxville officer ‘seriously injured’ after suspect flees police, crashes with officer in car

Latest News

April Mach's Children
Mother of four speaks about the moment she was struck by a car
Inside Westview Tower
Westview Tower Apartments elevator fall: expert outlines likely cause
Sunshine continues Thursday
Getting warmer Thursday with more rain and storms by the weekend
Ben tracks another nice day but scattered showers will soon return.
Ben tracks another nice day but scattered showers will soon return.