TBI agents shoot at federal suspect on the run

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents shot at a man wanted on federal charges Tuesday night.

According to a release from the TBI, Cody Christian was spotted in the parking lot of a restaurant on East Stone Drive in Kingsport, Tenn.

When agents approached him, an agent fired at Christian.

The TBI said agents do not know if he was hit, and that he fled the area after the shooting.

As of Wednesday morning, Christian remains at large and the shooting is under investigation.

