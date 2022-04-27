Advertisement

TBI issues Most Wanted Alert for man wanted by FBI

A reward of $2,500 will be given to those who provide information on his location that leads to his arrest.
Cody Christian, 30.
Cody Christian, 30.
By Paige Hill
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Most Wanted Alert for a man wanted by the Knoxville district’s Federal Bureau of Investigation, according to a social post.

Cody Keith Christian, 30, was last seen in the Kingsport area in Northeast Tennessee and should be considered armed and dangerous. He is wanted for Hobbs Act robbery, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

A reward of $2,500 will be given to those who provide information on his location that leads to his arrest, officials said.

Those with information are urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

