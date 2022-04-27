Advertisement

Tennessee baseball downs Xavier 10-1

By Paige Dauer
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 10:24 PM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The best team in college baseball returned to Lindsey Nelson Stadium Tuesday night for a midweek game against Xavier.

The Big Orange came alive in the sixth inning, plating six runs to extend their lead over the Musketeers by 10. The Vols had 10 runners cross the dish on nine hits to win 10-1 over Xavier.

Tennessee got on the board early and first with an RBI single by Drew Gilbert. UT added two runs in the second inning and one more in the third.

Starting pitcher, Zander Sechrist struck out four of the 15 batters he faced in 5.2 innings pitched. The Vols’ pitching staff accounted for 11 total strike outs on the night.

The Volunteers are now winners of their last seven contests to improve to 38-3 on the year.

Up next: the Vols welcome in Auburn (29-12, 11-7) for a three game series.

First pitch is set for Friday at 7:00 p.m.

