THP: Motorcyclist dies following Blount County crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man died following a crash in Blount County Sunday, according to a preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

On April 24, at around 2:20 p.m., Lori Ramos, 47, of Maryville, was reportedly traveling in a Kia Soul from Big Springs Road attempting to crossover West Lamar Alexander Parkway.

At the same time, a motorcyclist, identified as Ronald Cooper, 65, of Louisville, was traveling on the parkway, the report said. Ramos allegedly failed to yield the right of way, causing Cooper to strike the side of the SUV, the report stated.

Cooper was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead. Ramos was also injured, and charges are pending.

