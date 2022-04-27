Advertisement

THP: Motorcyclist dies following Blount County crash

Ronald Cooper was traveling on Lamar Alexander Parkway in Blount County when a SUV failed to yield the right of way.
THP generic
THP generic(source: WMC Action News 5)
By Paige Hill
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man died following a crash in Blount County Sunday, according to a preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

On April 24, at around 2:20 p.m., Lori Ramos, 47, of Maryville, was reportedly traveling in a Kia Soul from Big Springs Road attempting to crossover West Lamar Alexander Parkway.

At the same time, a motorcyclist, identified as Ronald Cooper, 65, of Louisville, was traveling on the parkway, the report said. Ramos allegedly failed to yield the right of way, causing Cooper to strike the side of the SUV, the report stated.

Cooper was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead. Ramos was also injured, and charges are pending.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Could’ve killed someone’ | Elevator falls 11 floors in Knoxville apartment building
One elevator reopens after other plummets 11 floors
Ocoee Whitewater Center complete loss following fire
Ocoee Whitewater Center complete loss following fire
Rebecca Paul, the president of the Tennessee Lottery, said the person may not even know they’re...
The president of the Tennessee Lottery shares why $150,000 winner may not know
Rod of Iron Ministries builds retreat on 225 acres of land in Grainger County.
Behind the scenes look at gun-toting church’s Grainger County property
Michael Harris
Knoxville officer ‘seriously injured’ after suspect flees police, crashes with officer in car

Latest News

Paul Noel, a 25-year veteran of the New Orleans Police Department, was named Friday (Jan. 29)...
Sources: New Orleans officer to be new Knoxville police chief
DA: Knoxville gang member convicted in drug trafficking, shooting charges
Sunshine continues Thursday
Getting warmer Thursday with more rain and storms by the weekend
From left to right: Zach Liner, Wanda Simpson, Stacy Moses, Scott Knox, Felix Macuga, Melissa...
16 arrested in ‘Propane Cowboys’ McMinn County drug bust