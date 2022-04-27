Two charged after officers locate incapacitated woman, intoxicated man in truck with juvenile

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people from Campbell County are facing multiple charges after officers found one incapacitated and the other intoxicated in public with an unattended juvenile, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.

On April 24, officers responded to Wooldridge Convenience Center to the report of an intoxicated male and a female that “appeared to be incapacitated in the bed of a truck” with a juvenile left unattended.

Once on the scene, officers contacted Joshua Simpkins. He was reportedly standing next to the driver’s door holding a cooler with a “blank state” on his face while being noticeably lethargic, slurring his words, and unsteady on his feet.

A woman, identified as Bridgett Simpkins, was found lying in the bed of the truck on her back, a report stated.

“Deputy Surber repeatedly tried to awaken Mrs. Simpkins with no success and called for an ambulance,” officials said. “He then retrieved a dose of Narcan from his patrol unit and administered it to Mrs. Simpkins, who became lucid after about 30 to 45 seconds.”

Bridgett Simpkins was removed from the truck, checked by first responders on the scene, and taken into custody, CCSO reported.

The deputy reportedly searched the truck and found a small clear bag with a brown powder residue in the passenger seat and a pill bottle written to Joshua Simpkins containing over 5 “disks” believed to be Methadone in the center console.

A shotgun was also found in the back floorboard of the truck, according to a report. While searching, an unattended juvenile was found in the backseat near the firearm. They were released to another family member following the incident, officials said.

The man was charged with possession of a firearm while under the influence, public intoxication, and child abuse, neglect, or endangerment. The woman was charged with possession of a firearms while under the influence, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, public intoxication, child abuse, neglect, or engagement.

Both remain in the Campbell County Jail with no bond and will appear in court on May 10.

