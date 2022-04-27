Advertisement

WATCH: Chair flies out of truck on highway, crashes into police cruiser

Trooper Dylan LaMere’s dashcam video shows the chair fly toward the cruiser before slamming into the front windshield. (Source: Vermont State Police)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERMONT (Gray News) – An unsecured chair flew out of the back of a pickup truck on the highway and smashed into a Vermont State Police cruiser.

Trooper Dylan LaMere’s dashcam video shows the chair fly toward the cruiser before slamming into the front windshield.

According to Vermont State Police, no one was hurt but the cruiser had a lot of damage.

Police say the driver of the pickup truck was given a ticket for having an unsecured load.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Could’ve killed someone’ | Elevator falls 11 floors in Knoxville apartment building
One elevator reopens after other plummets 11 floors
Ocoee Whitewater Center complete loss following fire
Ocoee Whitewater Center complete loss following fire
Rebecca Paul, the president of the Tennessee Lottery, said the person may not even know they’re...
The president of the Tennessee Lottery shares why $150,000 winner may not know
Rod of Iron Ministries builds retreat on 225 acres of land in Grainger County.
Behind the scenes look at gun-toting church’s Grainger County property
Michael Harris
Knoxville officer ‘seriously injured’ after suspect flees police, crashes with officer in car

Latest News

Paul Noel, a 25-year veteran of the New Orleans Police Department, was named Friday (Jan. 29)...
Sources: New Orleans officer to be new Knoxville police chief
President Joe Biden looks to media as he and and first lady Jill Biden walk across the South...
LIVE: Biden, first lady host teachers of the year
FILE - House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters at the Capitol in...
McCarthy defends 1/6 audio, House GOP backs ‘next speaker’
DA: Knoxville gang member convicted in drug trafficking, shooting charges
Sunshine continues Thursday
Getting warmer Thursday with more rain and storms by the weekend