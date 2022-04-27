Advertisement

WATCH: Two bears caught on camera fighting in Gatlinburg

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency believe it was two males establishing dominance.
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency believe it was two males establishing dominance.
By Paige Hill
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Bears aren’t an unusual sight for East Tennesseans, but two people caught a once and a lifetime view on camera Monday evening at a cabin in Gatlinburg.

A spokesperson from Ely’s Mill, a cabin rental agency, said two visitors were able to video two bears fighting just behind the mill earlier this week. Rest assured, the visitors were reportedly safe in a garage, taking the video away from the scene.

WVLT News reached out to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency to find out why the bears could be aggressively fighting, as seen in the video. According to a representative with the organization, they believe that it could’ve been caused by several different reasons.

The first thought was that the bears could’ve been mature males “establishing dominance” early in the breeding season, which would typically occur from May through early July. However, after a veteran wildlife officer and a black bear manager looked at the video, two more possibilities were shared, including that it could have been a male attempting to mate with a female not receptive to breeding or a dispute over a food source.

The spokesperson also said that the early hot temperatures could be kicking the breeding season off a bit sooner than expected.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Could’ve killed someone’ | Elevator falls 11 floors in Knoxville apartment building
One elevator reopens after other plummets 11 floors
Ocoee Whitewater Center complete loss following fire
Ocoee Whitewater Center complete loss following fire
Rebecca Paul, the president of the Tennessee Lottery, said the person may not even know they’re...
The president of the Tennessee Lottery shares why $150,000 winner may not know
Rod of Iron Ministries builds retreat on 225 acres of land in Grainger County.
Behind the scenes look at gun-toting church’s Grainger County property
Michael Harris
Knoxville officer ‘seriously injured’ after suspect flees police, crashes with officer in car

Latest News

Bowl with your favorite athletes in Knoxville and support Make-A-Wish of East Tennessee!
Bowling for a cause | Tennessee athletes to bowl with fans, raise money for charity
Two charged after officers locate incapacitated woman, intoxicated man in truck with juvenile
Two charged after officers locate incapacitated woman, intoxicated man in truck with juvenile
Man arrested after attempted robbery at North Knoxville business
Man arrested after attempted robbery at North Knoxville business
Murder trial for Sunliner Diner stabbing begins
Murder trial for Sunliner Diner stabbing begins
Driver hits mother, 4 kids in North Knoxville crash
Driver hits mother, 4 kids in North Knoxville crash