WATCH: Two bears caught on camera fighting in Gatlinburg

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Bears aren’t an unusual sight for East Tennesseans, but two people caught a once and a lifetime view on camera Monday evening at a cabin in Gatlinburg.

A spokesperson from Ely’s Mill, a cabin rental agency, said two visitors were able to video two bears fighting just behind the mill earlier this week. Rest assured, the visitors were reportedly safe in a garage, taking the video away from the scene.

WVLT News reached out to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency to find out why the bears could be aggressively fighting, as seen in the video. According to a representative with the organization, they believe that it could’ve been caused by several different reasons.

The first thought was that the bears could’ve been mature males “establishing dominance” early in the breeding season, which would typically occur from May through early July. However, after a veteran wildlife officer and a black bear manager looked at the video, two more possibilities were shared, including that it could have been a male attempting to mate with a female not receptive to breeding or a dispute over a food source.

The spokesperson also said that the early hot temperatures could be kicking the breeding season off a bit sooner than expected.

