Weekly Wednesday job fair

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Randstad in West Knoxville will host a weekly walk-in job fair starting Wednesday, April 27.

The job fair will be every Wednesday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Randstad is a recruiting company; people at the job fair can get a position with Randstad, where they will then be placed out on a job as soon as the next day.

According to a release, Randstad is looking for people to fill manufacturing and logistics jobs.

The weekly job fair will be at 120 Suburban Rd, Suite 101, Knoxville, TN 37923.

The West Knoxville office is looking for applicant for more than 30 positions in the Knoxville area.

