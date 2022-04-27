Advertisement

Where to shop local for Mother’s Day

The Maker City is a community consisting of makers, artists, creatives, small-scale manufacturers and supporting entities.
Several makers are creating the perfect gifts for mothers, pet parents, aunts, uncles and...
Several makers are creating the perfect gifts for mothers, pet parents, aunts, uncles and parental figures this upcoming holiday.
By Paige Hill
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - To honor the mothers, parental figures and friends this Mother’s Day, several local makers in East Tennessee have the perfect gifts. Buying hand-craft gifts locally means supporting the local economy, schools, infrastructure and your East Tennessee neighbors.

‘The Maker City’ is the greater Knoxville-area community consisting of makers, artists, creatives, small-scale manufacturers, and supporting entities. If you are looking for small businesses to support this upcoming holiday, here is a list of local gifts:

Mother Figures

Mom Friends

Aunts & Uncles

Pet Parents

Other gifts can be found on The Maker City website.

