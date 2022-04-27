Where to shop local for Mother’s Day
The Maker City is a community consisting of makers, artists, creatives, small-scale manufacturers and supporting entities.
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - To honor the mothers, parental figures and friends this Mother’s Day, several local makers in East Tennessee have the perfect gifts. Buying hand-craft gifts locally means supporting the local economy, schools, infrastructure and your East Tennessee neighbors.
‘The Maker City’ is the greater Knoxville-area community consisting of makers, artists, creatives, small-scale manufacturers, and supporting entities. If you are looking for small businesses to support this upcoming holiday, here is a list of local gifts:
Mother Figures
- English Rose Farms | Artisan Custom Gift Box – $40
- AndroLux Pottery | Handmade Pottery Striped Ceramic Coffee Mug – $48
- Bad Women Co. | Mama Bear Slippers – $48
- Flourish Flowers Knox | Mother’s Day Flower Bouquet – $38
- Bags by Bento | The Honeycomb Bag – $44.99
- Blackbyrd Jewelry | I Love You Necklace – $17.95
Mom Friends
- Crochet by Catie Carter | The Freezer Teether Lovey – $20
- The Jackson Ave Tea Co | Açaí Blueberry White Loose Leaf Tea – $16.30
- Honey High Five | Oily Mama Keychain – $8
- Simple Wish Creations | Feelings Wheel – $10
Aunts & Uncles
- RatherBeeInNC | Customizable Engraved Family Recipe Cutting Board – $45
- Solana | Eco Lip Butter – $10
- The High Score Inc | 8bit Heart Video Game T-shirt – $28
- That Clay Girl | UT Sweater Clay Earrings – $15
Pet Parents
- June Bug | Golden Days Dog Cookies – $12.50
- Amanda Scribbles | Digital Pet Portrait – $31.50
- Inner Wilderness Art | Cosmic Cat Sticker Sheet – $6.50
- Zenoptic | Black Leather Collar – $29
Other gifts can be found on The Maker City website.
Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.