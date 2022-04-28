12 Lady Vols put out the Flames in Lynchburg

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On the strength of three home runs, the 12th ranked Tennessee softball team came away from Lynchburg, Virginia Wednesday with a 7-2 win over the Liberty Flames.

Kiki Milloy, Riley West and Zada Puni each went yard for the now 33-13 Lady Vols

For sophomore infielder Zaida Puni, it was her third three-hit outing of the season, finishing a triple shy of the cycle with a single, double and solo home run for Tennessee.

Junior outfielder Kiki Milloy continued to flex her muscles against non-conference opponents, hitting 2-for-4 with a solo shot and an RBI single. The All-American is currently batting .406 with seven doubles and 12 home runs in 30 games against non-conference competition this season.

Rylie West accounted for UT’s second homer on the day with a three-run blast for her seventh of the season.

Wednesday marked Tennessee’s 10th game with three or more home runs this season, and the Lady Vols are 10-0 in those contests while outscoring opponents 84-14.

Senior right-hander Ashley Rogers was credited with the win. Graduate lefty Erin Edmoundson closed out the game over the last two and two-thirds innings tossing three strikeouts.

The Lady Vols remain on the road opening a series at Ole Miss on Saturday.

