Advertisement

#12 Lady Vols put out the Flames in Lynchburg

On the strength of 3-HR’s Tennessee tops Liberty 7-2
lLdy Vols outfield players
lLdy Vols outfield players(Tennessee Athletics)
By Rick Russo
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On the strength of three home runs, the 12th ranked Tennessee softball team came away from Lynchburg, Virginia Wednesday with a 7-2 win over the Liberty Flames.

Kiki Milloy, Riley West and Zada Puni each went yard for the now 33-13 Lady Vols

For sophomore infielder Zaida Puni, it was her third three-hit outing of the season, finishing a triple shy of the cycle with a single, double and solo home run for Tennessee.

Junior outfielder Kiki Milloy continued to flex her muscles against non-conference opponents, hitting 2-for-4 with a solo shot and an RBI single. The All-American is currently batting .406 with seven doubles and 12 home runs in 30 games against non-conference competition this season.

Rylie West accounted for UT’s second homer on the day with a three-run blast for her seventh of the season.

Wednesday marked Tennessee’s 10th game with three or more home runs this season, and the Lady Vols are 10-0 in those contests while outscoring opponents 84-14.

Senior right-hander Ashley Rogers was credited with the win. Graduate lefty Erin Edmoundson closed out the game over the last two and two-thirds innings tossing three strikeouts.

The Lady Vols remain on the road opening a series at Ole Miss on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Could’ve killed someone’ | Elevator falls 11 floors in Knoxville apartment building
One elevator reopens after other plummets 11 floors
Lakeshore Park
Driver hits mother, 4 kids in North Knoxville crash
Rebecca Paul, the president of the Tennessee Lottery, said the person may not even know they’re...
The president of the Tennessee Lottery shares why $150,000 winner may not know
Ocoee Whitewater Center complete loss following fire
Ocoee Whitewater Center complete loss following fire
Michael Harris
Knoxville officer ‘seriously injured’ after suspect flees police, crashes with officer in car

Latest News

Scores 23 points vs. Georgia in Athens
A pair of basketball Vols adjust future plans
Sunshine continues Thursday
Getting warmer Thursday with more rain and storms by the weekend
4% raises will go to licensed teachers while 8% will go to other KCS employees.
Knox County teachers receive pay raise
Tennessee football hoping to make an appearance in 2022 NFL Draft
VFL’s looking to be selected in 2022 NFL Draft