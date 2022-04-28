“It’s really touching” | Shuttle driver inspires joy for healthcare workers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Wayne Dickey, a shuttle driver for the University of Tennessee Medical Center, takes healthcare workers from the hospital doors to their cars in the afternoons. While the ride may only last 5 minutes, he’s built a bond with the people who ride with him, like Angela Harrill.

“Wayne is my most favorite guy in the whole world,” said Harrill.

How did he earn that title? He has bags of candy at his door, cracks jokes and brings special treats when he knows that they might need a pick-me-up.

“He hands me this blizzard and I’m like ‘what’s the catch’ he said well they had them for 99 cents and I thought I’d get one and get an extra,” said Harrill.

The nurses said it’s the little things that help. Dickey drops them off at their car door. He memorized every car from his riders.

“They come in early in the morning 4:30, 5, they work 10-12-hour shifts, and they’re tired. But if I can get them to laugh and that’s why we have fun. I have the best job in the world. I’m doing this for them,” said Dickey.

While Dickey appreciates them for the work they do, the feeling is mutual for a lot of hospital workers, like Nicole Campbell.

“It’s nice when we’re coming out and greeted by a guy who is appreciative of all we do, somebody who does a little extra for us. A lot of times in the healthcare world we do a lot for other people and it’s not always reciprocated so when we do it’s really touching, especially with all we’ve been through these past 2 years,” said Campbell.

Wayne’s advice- find a job you love, and use it to help others. Then, it won’t feel like work.

