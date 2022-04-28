Advertisement

KCSO deputy hospitalized after North Knox County crash

A Knox County Sheriff’s Office deputy was involved in a car crash on Rutledge Pike Thursday afternoon, officials said.
A Knox County Sheriff’s Office deputy was involved in a car crash on Rutledge Pike Thursday afternoon, officials said.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knox County Sheriff’s Office deputy was involved in a car crash on Rutledge Pike Thursday afternoon, according to KCSO representative Hillary Martin.

The crash happened at Spring Hill Road in North Knox County. “We did have an officer-involved accident on Rutledge Pike at Spring Hill Road and the officer was transported to the hospital,” Martin said.

Officials have not shared any more details at this time.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lakeshore Park
Driver hits mother, 4 kids in North Knoxville crash
Cody Christian, 30.
TBI issues Most Wanted Alert for man wanted by FBI
From left to right: Zach Liner, Wanda Simpson, Stacy Moses, Scott Knox, Felix Macuga, Melissa...
16 indicted in ‘Propane Cowboys’ McMinn County drug bust
‘Could’ve killed someone’ | Elevator falls 11 floors in Knoxville apartment building
One elevator reopens after other plummets 11 floors
TDOT said it opened up Thursday morning.
Alcoa Highway sinkhole repairs to continue into Friday

Latest News

What a gorgeous pop of purples, oranges, and yellow.
Low end rain chances throughout the next week
Venice Foster
Murder suspect arrested in fatal January shooting
Gabriel Turcious arrived in court April 27.
Verdict reached in Sunliner Diner stabbing
Gabriel Turcious, 20, who was 18 at the time of the stabbing, was indicted on first-degree...
Verdict reached in Sunliner Diner stabbing