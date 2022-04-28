KCSO deputy hospitalized after North Knox County crash

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knox County Sheriff’s Office deputy was involved in a car crash on Rutledge Pike Thursday afternoon, according to KCSO representative Hillary Martin.

The crash happened at Spring Hill Road in North Knox County. “We did have an officer-involved accident on Rutledge Pike at Spring Hill Road and the officer was transported to the hospital,” Martin said.

Officials have not shared any more details at this time.

This is a developing story.

