Low end rain chances throughout the next week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sure, a lot of the pure blue sky is exiting Friday and for much of next week. Still, we’ll actually be warmer.

Yes. there are eight chances of rain in the eight day forecast. Thing is, a lot of the rain will be quite spotty. It will not rain at your house every day.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We really hope you get the chance to enjoy the remainder of the sunshine and warmth Thursday afternoon. There are no windows in the weather studio: we’re living vicariously through you!

Alright, more high clouds move in Friday. There is a small chance of rain in the morning and afternoon, though most stay totally dry. We finally get a gentler ‘warmer’ wind; that brings our low up a few degrees and the high up a few more, despite more clouds. We will top out at 77 degrees Friday afternoon. The cirrus clouds take over. To most, this will look partly cloudy for most of the day. Eventually, we cloud-over and turn mostly cloudy.

As I’ve been saying the last few days, Saturday’s rain looks unlikely. It’s just ‘grazing’ us. That means the best chances are in SE Kentucky, Upper East Tennessee, and even farther away. Still, a stray pocket of rain could flare up in the warmer temps Saturday afternoon - pretty much anywhere east of 75. We’re right round 80 degrees Saturday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunday brings one of the best chances of rain all week. Most of the rain is in the afternoon. Still, there are a decent amount of clouds. Rain looks much less likely Monday, compared to Sunday. There is still a low chance by Monday evening. The low is a little lower, and the high is warmer. Both of those are because of increased sunshine.

Rain is off-and-on Tuesday-Friday. Friday trends colder.

