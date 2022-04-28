Advertisement

Murder suspect arrested in fatal January shooting

Officers arrested 57-year-old Venice Foster on Wednesday just after 5 p.m.
Venice Foster
Venice Foster(Knoxville Police Department)
By Savannah Smith
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers arrested a man in connection to a fatal shooting in January, KPD officials said.

Officers arrested 57-year-old Venice Foster on Wednesday just after 5 p.m.

According to officials, Foster was sought on a first-degree murder indictment on a shooting on Fern Street in January. Police responded and found a man, identified as 31-year-old Brandon Murrell, outside of a home suffering from at least one gunshot wound, according to KPD’s report. He was transported to UT Medical Center where he died of his injuries.

Foster was arrested after a traffic stop at Cherry Street and Nichols Avenue.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lakeshore Park
Driver hits mother, 4 kids in North Knoxville crash
Cody Christian, 30.
TBI issues Most Wanted Alert for man wanted by FBI
From left to right: Zach Liner, Wanda Simpson, Stacy Moses, Scott Knox, Felix Macuga, Melissa...
16 indicted in ‘Propane Cowboys’ McMinn County drug bust
‘Could’ve killed someone’ | Elevator falls 11 floors in Knoxville apartment building
One elevator reopens after other plummets 11 floors
TDOT said it opened up Thursday morning.
Alcoa Highway sinkhole repairs to continue into Friday

Latest News

What a gorgeous pop of purples, oranges, and yellow.
Low end rain chances throughout the next week
Rutledge Pike
KCSO deputy hospitalized after North Knox County crash
Gabriel Turcious arrived in court April 27.
Verdict reached in Sunliner Diner stabbing
Gabriel Turcious, 20, who was 18 at the time of the stabbing, was indicted on first-degree...
Verdict reached in Sunliner Diner stabbing