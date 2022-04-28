Murder suspect arrested in fatal January shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers arrested a man in connection to a fatal shooting in January, KPD officials said.

Officers arrested 57-year-old Venice Foster on Wednesday just after 5 p.m.

According to officials, Foster was sought on a first-degree murder indictment on a shooting on Fern Street in January. Police responded and found a man, identified as 31-year-old Brandon Murrell, outside of a home suffering from at least one gunshot wound, according to KPD’s report. He was transported to UT Medical Center where he died of his injuries.

Foster was arrested after a traffic stop at Cherry Street and Nichols Avenue.

