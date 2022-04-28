Advertisement

A pair of basketball Vols adjust future plans

Josiah-Jordan James to test NBA Draft process while Justin Powell enters NCAA Transfer Portal
Scores 23 points vs. Georgia in Athens
Scores 23 points vs. Georgia in Athens(Jim Boofer)
By Rick Russo
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The news of UT signing Tyreke Key Tuesday even bigger on Wednesday with word of guard Josiah-Jordan James opting to test those NBA waters.

It’s a move head coach Rick Barnes encouraged the junior to make saying, " Yes, I think it is good for him Jo is a very methodical and well-thought-out person. He will do it based on how he feels and when he decides when he is going to announce. Yes, I think it is good for him.”

James will maintain is college eligibility during this NBA evaluation process and have the option to return for his senior season if he so desires.

But wait, there’s more! While Triple-J may very well come back, it looks like shooting guard Justin Powell is gone entering the NCAA transfer portal Wednesday night.

The Auburn transfer just completed his 2nd season on Rocky Top, but playing time, or the lack there of apparently has him looking elsewhere.

Powell joins Brandon-Huntley-Hatfield, Victor Bailey, Handji Tamba and Quentin Diboundje in that portal.

