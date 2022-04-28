Advertisement

Sinkhole opens on Alcoa Highway

The sinkhole crumbled away during the Thursday morning commute
Sinkhole opens on Alcoa Highway
By Madeline Thompson
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALCOA, Tenn. (WVLT) - A sinkhole opened up on Aloca Highway Thursday morning, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

The sinkhole appeared on the northbound part of the highway near UT Medical Center. According to TDOT, the middle and right lanes are closed, along with the right shoulder.

Crews will be present along the highway to repair it throughout the morning.

TDOT recommended drivers use Pellissippi Parkway to I-40 East as an alternate route to get to Knoxville from McGhee Tyson Airport.

