Sinkhole opens on Alcoa Highway

ALCOA, Tenn. (WVLT) - A sinkhole opened up on Aloca Highway Thursday morning, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

@myTDOT crews are working this morning to repair a sinkhole on Alcoa Highway northbound near UT Medical Center. The middle and right lanes are closed, along with the right shoulder. Please use extreme caution as workers will be present. pic.twitter.com/swC8prKDBS — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) April 28, 2022

The sinkhole appeared on the northbound part of the highway near UT Medical Center. According to TDOT, the middle and right lanes are closed, along with the right shoulder.

Crews will be present along the highway to repair it throughout the morning.

TDOT recommended drivers use Pellissippi Parkway to I-40 East as an alternate route to get to Knoxville from McGhee Tyson Airport.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.