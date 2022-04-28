South Knoxville brewery to introduce beer supporting Ukraine

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Hi-Wire Brewing in South Knoxville is set to introduce a new beer for a good cause. The beer, which was brewed with Riverbend Malt House, is aimed at supporting those displaced by the war in Ukraine.

Riverbend is donating the malt for the beer, which is named “Donate to Ukrainian Refugees By Drinking This Beer.” One dollar for every pint sold will go to the Asheville non-profit Svitla Nadiya – meaning “Bright Hope” in Ukrainian. The organization was created to send money and clothing to Ukrainians affected by the war, according to representatives with Riverbend.

The beer will launch at Hi-Wire’s Asheville locations Friday, then roll out to the Knoxville brewery.

