VFL’s looking to be selected in 2022 NFL Draft

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s the eve of the 2022 NFL Draft and several VFL’s are hoping to hear their names called over the course of the next few days.

One Vol with a ton of potential to be selecte4d this weekend is defensive back Alontae Taylor. He was a lockdown corner for the Vols last season with two interceptions, including a crucial pick-6 against Kentucky. Taylor recorded over 60 tackles during the 2021 campaign.

As far as his combine numbers are concerned, he shined at Lucas Oil Stadium running a 4.36 40-yard dash and had a 128-inch broad jump. Taylor says that his versatility is his greatest asset.

“Knowing my IQ of the game and getting on the board with different teams,” said Taylor. “Doing X’s and O’s with safety, nickel and corner showed a lot of me and that I can go into any syatem and adapt to any type of playbook and I can play anywhere in the secondary.”

Switching from defense to offense, another VFL with a ton of potential is Velus Jones Jr.

There was some special talent coming out of the Tennessee locker room and Jones Jr. is among those looking to hear their names called in Las Vegas. Velus is among one of the most dynamic receivers and return specialists on the collegiate stage. Last year, he was an All-SEC Return Specialist, averaging 15-yards per punt return and over 27-yards per kick return.

Jones hauled in 62 catches for 807-yards and seven touchdowns on the season.

“When the senior bowl came, I handled my business,” said Jones Jr. “I showed what I was supposed to show. To be able to create separation in my routes, show my speed when it’s time to run past people on deep balls and at the combine, I also did my thing as well with my 40 time. So, I feel like I put myself in the best position possible to up my draft stock.”

The draft starts tomorrow, April 28 at 8 p.m. in Las Vegas.

