Warmer and sunny Thursday, ahead of on and off rain chances

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you’re looking for sunshine and warmth, Thursday is your day! While we have warm days ahead, we will see more clouds, feel more humidity, and that comes with on and off rain and storms starting the weekend and dragging into next week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning mostly clear, and still on the cool side. We’re starting the day around 43 degrees in Knoxville.

Today’s breeze out of the northeast can make it feel cooler, especially in the shade. Otherwise, we’re warmer and low humidity, giving us some a mostly sunny day and a seasonable high of 76 degrees.

Clouds increase tonight, keeping us warming, at 51 degrees, for Friday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday is still looking mostly cloudy, with occasional partly cloudy views. The humidity starts to tick up, with spotty rain possible. The high is looking warmer now, at 77 degrees. A few storms clip our area Friday night, but it’s looking to stick closer to the Northeast Tennessee to Southeastern Kentucky area.

Saturday’s breeze out of the southwest is part of warmer, more humid air, flowing our way, helping us rise to around 80 degrees on Saturday. Spotty rain and storms develop at times Saturday, and we could see a few more in the early evening hours, which is a Summer-like setup.

The best coverage of our area in rain and storms is still aimed at late Sunday morning through Sunday afternoon.

We’re continuing to monitor the latest timing in you First Alert 8-Day Planner for next week. As of now, we’re looking spotty rain and storms most of Monday, but that builds up Monday night, with on and off rain and storms through Wednesday morning.

First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

