Young-Williams Animal Center to hold ‘kitten shower’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Young-Williams Animal Center will hold a “kitten shower” this weekend aimed at helping the shelter handle kitten season, the time of year when cats tend to have litters.

Kitten season tends to be from March to September. Young-Williams is offering affordable spay and neutering services for cats during kitten season, which can not only prevent unexpected kittens, but also improve behavior.

The kitten shower will feature games, kitten bottle feeding demonstrations and prize drawings. To get entered into the drawings, attendees will need to bring something from then kitten shower wish list.

The event will be April 30 from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. at 3201 Division St. Those that attend can also get information on Young-Williams’ foster services.

