Breakfast celebrates Goodwill program participants

Goodwill helped train more than 1,000 people last year.
By Casey Wheeless
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Goodwill Industries-Knoxville is honoring its program participants during a celebratory breakfast on May 5. The organization is known for being a thrift shop, but it also provides job training programs for community members.

“We are hopeful you will join us in this celebration of our programs and help us to honor our program participants that have overcome significant barriers and have made inspiring progress in their endeavor toward self-sufficiency and career advancement,” Goodwill said in a release.

In 2021, Goodwill helped train 1,592 individuals in a 15-county service area.

You can attend the breakfast for $15.

Goodwill Industries Week starts the first week of May.

