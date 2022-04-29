Breakfast celebrates Goodwill program participants

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Goodwill Industries-Knoxville is honoring its program participants during a celebratory breakfast on May 5. The organization is known for being a thrift shop, but it also provides job training programs for community members.

“We are hopeful you will join us in this celebration of our programs and help us to honor our program participants that have overcome significant barriers and have made inspiring progress in their endeavor toward self-sufficiency and career advancement,” Goodwill said in a release.

In 2021, Goodwill helped train 1,592 individuals in a 15-county service area.

You can attend the breakfast for $15.

Goodwill Industries Week starts the first week of May.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.