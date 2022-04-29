Advertisement

Dolly Parton says if she wins Rock n’ Roll nomination she will ‘accept gracefully’

Parton was named on the Rock Hall shortlist in February, alongside fellow first-time nominees Eminem, Lionel Richie, Duran Duran and A Tribe Called Quest.
Parton was named on the Rock Hall shortlist in February, alongside fellow first-time nominees...
Parton was named on the Rock Hall shortlist in February, alongside fellow first-time nominees Eminem, Lionel Richie, Duran Duran and A Tribe Called Quest. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
By Savannah Smith
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee native Dolly Parton said if she’s inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame she will “accept gracefully”.

It comes just six weeks after Parton announced she was pulling her name out of this year’s list because she hasn’t “earned that right.” Officials at The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation said in a statement that, in effect, it is up to the voters to decide if Parton is elected.

In an interview with NPR’s Morning Edition, the country icon said would indeed receive the honor if she’s voted in. “I’ll accept gracefully,” she said. “I’ll say ‘thanks’ and accept that.”

Parton was named on the Rock Hall shortlist in February, alongside fellow first-time nominees Eminem, Lionel Richie, Duran Duran and A Tribe Called Quest.

Other artists and groups being considered for induction are Rage Against the Machine, Pat Benatar, Dionne Warwick, Carly Simon, Judas Priest, Beck, Kate Bush, DEVO, Eurythmics, Fela Kuti, MC5 and the New York Dolls.

Voting is set to close on Friday April, 29. The top 5 voted artists will be inducted into the Hall of Fame. You can place your vote online.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cody Christian, 30.
TBI issues Most Wanted Alert for man wanted by FBI
TDOT said it opened up Thursday morning.
Alcoa Highway sinkhole repairs to continue into Friday
Michael Cummins is wheeled into a court hearing Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in Gallatin, Tenn....
Wednesday marks three-year anniversary of Tennessee’s deadliest mass murder
Rutledge Pike
KCSO deputy hospitalized after North Knox County crash, 3 children sent to ETCH
Gabriel Turcious arrived in court April 27.
Sentence reached in Sunliner Diner stabbing

Latest News

Tomi Lahren seen at Politicon 2016 at The Pasadena Convention Center on Saturday, June 25,...
Tomi Lahren accuses UT students of ‘barfing on conservative speakers,’ no instances reported
Samantha Mayes
CCSO finds naked body suspected to be missing Speedwell woman
Goodwill
Breakfast celebrates Goodwill program participants
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks building humidity and bands of rain and storms moving...
Seeing and feeling change, ahead of rain and storms at times