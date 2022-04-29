Dolly Parton says if she wins Rock n’ Roll nomination she will ‘accept gracefully’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee native Dolly Parton said if she’s inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame she will “accept gracefully”.

It comes just six weeks after Parton announced she was pulling her name out of this year’s list because she hasn’t “earned that right.” Officials at The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation said in a statement that, in effect, it is up to the voters to decide if Parton is elected.

In an interview with NPR’s Morning Edition, the country icon said would indeed receive the honor if she’s voted in. “I’ll accept gracefully,” she said. “I’ll say ‘thanks’ and accept that.”

Parton was named on the Rock Hall shortlist in February, alongside fellow first-time nominees Eminem, Lionel Richie, Duran Duran and A Tribe Called Quest.

Other artists and groups being considered for induction are Rage Against the Machine, Pat Benatar, Dionne Warwick, Carly Simon, Judas Priest, Beck, Kate Bush, DEVO, Eurythmics, Fela Kuti, MC5 and the New York Dolls.

Voting is set to close on Friday April, 29. The top 5 voted artists will be inducted into the Hall of Fame. You can place your vote online.

