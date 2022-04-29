Election 2022: Anderson County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -

Mayor:

Terry Frank

Race: County Mayor

Party: Republican

Address: Anderson County

Profession: Current Anderson County Mayor

Anderson County Mayor Treey Frank (Treey Frank)

Biography: Mayor Terry Frank attended both Sewanee: The University of the South and Middle Tennessee State University where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science. Born and raised in Anderson County, Terry is married to her husband, Lee, and has three sons, one daughter-in-law , two granddaughters, and a grandson.

She and her husband owned and operated a small business in Oak Ridge for over two decades prior to her election as mayor. She and her husband reside in Clinton. She was first elected in 2012 for a two year term, and was re-elected in 2014 and 2018. She is seeking re-election in 2022 and following the filing deadline, is unopposed.

Other Misc. Background:

Terry is active in Veterans issues; efforts to curb prescription drug abuse; and efforts to expand broadband services. In addition, Mayor Frank formed Anderson County’s first Animal Welfare Task Force and working with commission, helped build the first small shelter; collaborated with county commissioners to open Anderson County’s first senior center; and has led the effort to host two Solutions Summit to help Mayors, District Attorneys General, Sheriffs and Jailers find solutions to incarceration issues facing counties in East Tennessee. She has also led efforts to collaborate with neighboring counties to address challenges to Emergency Medical Systems, both public and private. She is also actively involved in the community, encouraging and helping individuals and organizations who work to make the world a better place.

Boards and Committees:

Volunteer Tennessee Commission; Tennessee Advisory Commission on Intergovernmental Relations (TACIR) as TN Development District Association representative; Tennessee College of Applied Technology Advisory Board; ETHRA Policy Council; East Tennessee Development District Policy Council; East Tennessee Council on Aging and Disability; 7th Judicial Drug Court Advisory Committee; Knoxville Transportation Planning Organization (Chairman); Animal Welfare Task Force (Anderson County); Y-12 Community Relations Council; District 2 Homeland Security Council (Chairman); Association of Tennessee Valley Governments; Local Elected Officials Workforce and Innovation and Opportunity Act Board (past Chairman); North Rural Planning Organization (Vice-Chairman); Anderson County Veterans Appreciation Breakfast (founding member); other boards and committees by virtue of the office of mayor.

Sheriff:

Russell Barker

Race: Sheriff

Party: Republican

Address: Anderson County

Profession: Current Anderson County Sheriff

Russell Barker (Russell Barker)

Biography: Anderson County Sheriff Russell Barker has exemplified a strong commitment to service for his country and community throughout his professional career. After serving in the United States Marine Corps reserves, Sheriff Barker began serving his community as a police officer where he is now entering his 20th year. As a veteran law enforcement official, he has served in numerous capacities such as a patrolman, D.A.R.E officer, and a Detective Sergeant in the Criminal Investigations Unit with the Clinton Police Department. During his tenure, he has been the lead or assisted in cases ranging from narcotics investigation to homicide.

In 2011, Sheriff Barker was assigned to the 7th Judicial Crime Task Force of Anderson County, where he served as a special agent investigating and prosecuting narcotics trafficking in Anderson County. Recognized for his efforts and leadership, he was appointed in 2014 to serve as the Director of the Task Force. He left the Task Force after being elected Sheriff of Anderson County in 2018.

Sheriff Barker has a diverse background in law enforcement. In addition to holding a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice, he has obtained educational training and certification from the following agencies:

University of Tennessee’s National Forensic Academy

FBI’s Tennessee Law Enforcement Executive Development

Command level training through the University of Louisville’s Southern Police Institute

In 2016, he graduated from the Southeastern Leadership Academy where he was recognized as a leader in law enforcement across the Southeast with being presented the Law Enforcement Leadership Innovation Award.

As Sheriff, he places a heavy emphasis on community policing and investing time into our youth.

